Ranveer Singh can't stop praising Nora Fatehi; says 'Lucky to witness your talent'

Not only the audience but superstar Ranveer Singh is also a huge fan of Bollywood's most loved performer Nora Fatehi. Recently at a shoot, Ranveer poured his heart out to express his admiration for the actress.

The internet is buzzing with the video of Ranveer and Nora dancing to her chartbuster song 'Garmi'. Post the same, Ranveer said, "Just like everyone, I'm also a huge fan of Nora Fatehi. The way she dances, a person just can't help but keep admiring her. Ever since the song 'Garmi' released, the way she has danced, which I got to perform with her on national television, that I used to do in every party. I would say to the DJ, play the 'Garmi' song in every party. I've been practicing since the last three years, I'm so thankful that you asked me to dance with you. I danced with Nora Fatehi on Garmi!"

Overwhlemed with the kind words of Ranveer, Nora said, "It's a huge moment for me that such a big star like Ranveer Singh is dancing to 'Garmi' step. The 'Garmi' step became iconic as it released but now it's become even more iconic because of Ranveer Singh. I must add, it's a very personal thing, Ranveer is one of my supporters. I have few supporters and Ranveer is one of them and I truly appreciate it."

Ranveer further added, "Nora, you deserve every bit of all the accolades that come your way. You truly are extremely beautiful, talented and we are so lucky that we get to witness what comes out of your talent and creativity."

With a long list of chartbusters including 'Dilbar', 'O Saki', 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani', 'Kamariya', 'Naach Meri Rani', 'Dance Meri Rani' amongst many others, Nora has amassed a strong fanbase across the globe emerging as the international icon.

Creating a platform for dancers all over the world, Nora has also launched her hashtag #DanceWithNora to showcase and uplift the talent of young dancers across quarters.

On the film front, Nora is gearing up for her first pan-India film with Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period drama featuring in a strong role as the empress Roshana Begum.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:07 AM IST