Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun to clash on the same date and same time; here's why

Bollywood's super energetic Ranveer Singh and south superstar Allu Arjun are going to clash once again.

Ranveer's '83' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' will be facing each other on the same day and at the same time on March 20. '83' will have its first television premiere on Star Gold at 8 pm, and at the same time, the film 'Pushpa' can be seen on Dhinchak TV on March 20.

'Pushpa' and '83' had released on the big screen in a span of a single week in December last year. While both the films have a different storyline and belong to different genres, both of them were a hit among the masses and received positive reviews.

'83', directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the Kapil Dev-led Team India's victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. Ranveer stepped into the shoes of the Team India captain.

On the other hand, 'Pushpa' is the story of a coolie's journey who is engaged in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. 'Pushpa' had also released on an OTT platform a few days ago.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:54 PM IST