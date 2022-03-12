Ranveer Singh acknowledged as Number 1 by football star Ledley King

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is currently in the UK after being specially invited to watch the prestigious premier league football, the biggest footballing event in the world! Ranveer met the English football icon Ledley King who presented him with a customised No 1 jersey, an acknowledgment of Ranveer’s dominance in the Industry today.

Ranveer is unanimously called the best actor of the generation and has delivered a string of blockbusters to establish himself as a bonafide superstar in the Indian film industry.

Ranveer uploaded an image of the jersey unveiling on his social media, visibly delighted about this special moment. Ledley, who was highly rated as a central defender and spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur, presented him with this customised Tottenham jersey.

Ranveer, an ardent Arsenal supporter, was overjoyed about his visit to the Tottenham stadium. He says, “What’s a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium? Sizing up the enemy? I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the sports drama '83'.

He will be next seen in the film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. It is slated to hit the silver screens on May 13.

His upcoming films also include Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:44 PM IST