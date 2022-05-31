 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Rangi Saari: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's stills from the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song are too hot to handle

Varun and Kiara also took to their respective social media handles to give a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the song

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

The makers of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' on Tuesday shared Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's first look from the song 'Rangi Saari'.

Varun and Kiara also took to their respective social media handles to give a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the song.

They also announced that the song will be released soon. "Coming soon… 🔥🔥🔥#RangiSari," they captioned their posts on Instagram.

A few days back, the first song from the film titled 'The Punjaabban Song' was officially released by the makers. The energetic dance number features Varun with his co-stars Kiara, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The track is a remix of 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani song. Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy sang the song, which is written by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family entertainer will be released in theatres on June 24.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Read Also
Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves to 'The Punjaabban Song' with Amritpal Singh Bindra; Katrina Kaif...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodRangi Saari: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's stills from the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song are too hot to handle

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED serves eviction notice to NCP leader Eknath Khadse & 4 others for 11 properties...

Mumbai: ED serves eviction notice to NCP leader Eknath Khadse & 4 others for 11 properties...

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case: First arrest made, accused from Uttarakhand

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case: First arrest made, accused from Uttarakhand

'Refrain from going to media': BJP censors Dilip Ghosh over comments causing ‘embarrassment’ to...

'Refrain from going to media': BJP censors Dilip Ghosh over comments causing ‘embarrassment’ to...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Maharashtra receives GST compensation of Rs 14,145 crore, Centre still owes Rs 12,355 crore

Maharashtra receives GST compensation of Rs 14,145 crore, Centre still owes Rs 12,355 crore