Rangi Saari: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's stills from the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song are too hot to handle

The makers of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' on Tuesday shared Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's first look from the song 'Rangi Saari'.

Varun and Kiara also took to their respective social media handles to give a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the song.

They also announced that the song will be released soon. "Coming soon… 🔥🔥🔥#RangiSari," they captioned their posts on Instagram.

A few days back, the first song from the film titled 'The Punjaabban Song' was officially released by the makers. The energetic dance number features Varun with his co-stars Kiara, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The track is a remix of 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani song. Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy sang the song, which is written by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family entertainer will be released in theatres on June 24.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.