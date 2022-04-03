Randhir Kapoor reacts to reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding in April: 'Haven't heard anything'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently reacted to reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding in April 2022.

For those unversed, it was reported that the couple is all set to tie the knot in April this year at Ranbir's ancestral RK House. The venue and guest list have already been finalised by the Kapoors and the Bhatts. The report also stated that while it is confirm about the wedding taking place in April, the dates have not been locked yet.

Some other reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia will have an engagement in April with the wedding slated to take place in December this year.

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Randhir Kapoor denied the reports saying that he has not heard anything about the wedding. He added that if such a big wedding was happening at their house, somebody would have surely called him up and informed him.

Celebrity mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who has extensively worked with Alia in the past, also told the news publication that nobody has contacted her yet. She said that she met Alia a couple of days back but there wasn't any mention of wedding from her either.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the guest list reportedly comprises of 450 names and the preparations are being overlooked by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

Ranbir and Alia have, however, maintained complete silence over their wedding. The two have said that their fans will get to know when they finally get married, and that it has been on their minds for quite some time now.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

