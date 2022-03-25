'Randeep Hooda's work makes you doubt your skills': Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot, who has been a popular face in the television industry with shows like 'Saat Phere', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' and 'Naagin', is all set to mark his OTT debut with his upcoming project 'Inspector Avinash'.

The show will see Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda playing the lead. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shalin opened up about his character on the show and his experience of working with the 'Kick' actor.

"Randeep is an actor par excellence. He puts in so much hard work and dedication into his work that it makes you doubt your skills. You start feeling less about yourself as an actor," Shalin shares.

He adds, "But I have learned a lot from him in the past one and a half years. He has been like an elder brother to me throughout this journey."

Giving the audience an insight into what his character is going to be like, Shalin reveals that he has donned a police uniform for the show. "I am playing a cop from Uttar Pradesh, who is tough from the outside but very soft on the inside. He is going through a lot of problems in his personal life, and professionally too, he gets himself into major trouble. All in all, his life is a mess."

Shalin shares that the show has been shot on an extensive scale and he has visited 18 cities for it so far. He also recalls a funny incident that happened during the shoot of the film in Lucknow.

"I was in a cop's uniform for my character and I was standing away from the crew in the middle of the street. Suddenly, two men started fighting in front of me, and just like a normal person would do, I asked them to stop. But as soon as they saw me, they thought I was a real cop and they actually got scared and fled the spot," he laughs.

Shalin marked his debut on television in 2004 when he had participated in the reality show 'MTV Roadies 2' as a contestant. After 18 years of being in the small screen industry, he has finally decided to take a leap of faith with his OTT debut.

However, the 38-year-old shares that the platform doesn't matter to him if the script is good. "I am someone who believes in the makers than in the platforms. Now, if Sanjay Leela Bhansali offers me a project, I won't think twice about where it will release. I'll do it only because it is him," he quips.

Shalin is open to exploring all kinds of roles and says that he has no apprehensions, be it any kind of character, small or big. "I can pull off an item number too if need be!" he claims.

However, he has one specific role in his mind that he wants to essay at least once in his career. "I have never played a blind man and I really want to do it, like in Al Pacino's 'Scent of a Woman'. This is the one thing that I really, really want to do," he concludes.

