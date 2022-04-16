Ranbir Weds Alia: Family portraits of the Bhatt and Kapoor clan go viral

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, following her daughter's recent marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, took to social media on Saturday and shared a picture of the Bhatt family.

Razdan posted the family picture, which was clicked on Alia and Ranbir's wedding day, on her Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, " This is Us! We are Family," followed by red heart emojis.

The image featured Razdan along with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Razdan's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. It also had her father and filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima also shared an epic portrait of the Kapoor clan that included Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others.

Advertisement

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. The duo took pheras in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' five years ago. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:51 AM IST