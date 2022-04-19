Ranbir Kapoor writes a pledge for wife Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids - here's what it says

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 and the couple's friends and family members still cannot stop gushing about it.

While the wedding was an intimate affair, the latest pictures that have been splashed all over the internet, give a glimpse of what the after-party looked like.

The celebration after the wedding was all about cute pictures with the bride and groom, food, wine, singing and dancing.

One of Alia's best friends Tanya Saha Gupta shared a bunch of inside pictures on Tuesday morning, in which the newlyweds can be seen glowing with joy along with their tribe.

In one of the pictures, Ranbir can be seen posing with all of Alia's bridesmaids surrounding him, while in another photo, Alia can be seen dancing her heart out with her girl gang.

However, one particular photo that caught the eye of the netizens is that of Ranbir holding a signed note with the bridesmaids around him.

The note was actually a pledge by the actor. It read, "I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge to all the bridesmaids."

"Lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story. Forever grateful to have an inseparable family, that just grew a lot sillier & a little bigger," Tanya captioned her post.

Alia and Ranbir's got married in the balcony of the latter's Vastu house in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

On April 16, the couple threw a lavish bash for their friends from the industry. Among those in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Juno Chopra, Pritam, along with members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:28 AM IST