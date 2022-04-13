Ranbir Kapoor weds Alia Bhatt: Kareena, Karisma, Neetu, KJo and others arrive for the mehendi ceremony

The festivities for the much-awaited wedding of lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally begun.

Friends and family members of the couple began pouring in at Ranbir's residence on Wednesday ahead of the mehendi ceremony.

The ceremony is being held at Ranbir's Vastu building, which has been decked up with lights from top to bottom.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were the first ones to arrive at the venue. They were accompanied by Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira.

Cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were at their fashionable best as they entered the building in their car. Bebo looked resplendent in a white lehenga while Lolo donned a stunning yellow lehenga.

Armaan Jain, who is also one of Ranbir's cousins, arrived with his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Alia and Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji also marked his presence at the mehendi ceremony.

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK House. The functions are expected to start from today onwards with the wedding on April 15.

Check out the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

