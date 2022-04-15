Ranbir Kapoor receives watch worth Rs 2.5 crore from Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan: Report

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has created quite a buzz for the last couple of days. Several photos and videos of the newslyweds have surfaced on social media.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

The couple tied the knot on April 14 and also exchanged rings on the same day.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, while Ranbir got a band, Alia received a diamond ring in exchange. In addition, Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, gifted her son-in-law Ranbir a high-end expensive watch, which is from a brand that’s not easily available. It costs almost Rs 2.50 crore.

The report further stated that the guests present at the wedding received gifts in the form of Kashmiri shawls, specially picked by the bride. Reportedly, the material of these shawls was incredibly fine and everyone was in awe of it.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that after getting hitched, Ranbir will begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna. At the same time, he will be shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia will be jetting off to the USA to begin shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

