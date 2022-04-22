Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's photos from Manali go viral as they kickstart 'Animal' shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced the shoot of their upcoming film 'Animal' in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update about the film. He posted a picture, in which one of the members of the film is seen holding a clapperboard.

Several other photos of Ranbir and Rashmika from Manali have surfaced online. In the pictures, the actors can be seen wearing traditional Himachali caps and shawls.

Take a look at the photos here:

Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.

Sandeep is best known for ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh’ featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani of Cine1Studios.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:19 PM IST