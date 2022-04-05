Ranbir Kapoor Bachelor Party: Guest list includes Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor won’t be single anymore as he embarks on his journey to a blissful marital life with long-time girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt.

Ahead of his D-day the actor will be hosting a bachelor party which will reportedly include his close friends Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapoor to name a few.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir is extremely close to the three actors and is planning a bachelor party at his residence.

Alia and Ranbir are set to tie the knot this month. This comes after Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married.

For those unversed, last week, it was reported that the couple is all set to tie the knot in April this year at Ranbir's ancestral RK House. The venue and guest list have already been finalised by the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

Ranbir and Alia have, however, maintained complete silence over their wedding. The two have said that their fans will get to know when they finally get married, and that it has been on their minds for quite some time now.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:54 AM IST