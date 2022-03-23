Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles on the sets of their upcoming film with Luv Ranjan

Pictures from the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have gone viral.

In a series of posts shared by choreographer Polaki Vijay, the duo seems to have been shooting for a song.

Advertisement

Earlier, a leaked dance sequence which went viral on social media offered a glimpse into the chemistry this new pair is about to bring on the big screen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the untitled film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year.

The project, reportedly a romantic-comedy, has been helmed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

The film, which was announced in 2019, has been pushed multiple times in the past.

The yet-untitled project marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who will reportedly play Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen parents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:37 AM IST