Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles on the sets of their upcoming film with Luv Ranjan

Pictures from the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have gone viral.
In a series of posts shared by choreographer Polaki Vijay, the duo seems to have been shooting for a song.
Earlier, a leaked dance sequence which went viral on social media offered a glimpse into the chemistry this new pair is about to bring on the big screen.
Meanwhile, the untitled film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year.
The project, reportedly a romantic-comedy, has been helmed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.
The film, which was announced in 2019, has been pushed multiple times in the past.
The yet-untitled project marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who will reportedly play Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen parents.
