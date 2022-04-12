Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed, confirms step-brother Rahul Bhatt

Amid all the confusion and anticipation surrounding the wedding dates of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the former's brother Rahul Bhatt has now said that the nuptials have been postponed.

Earlier, reports had stated that the wedding will take place at Ranbir's ancestral RK House, on April 14, and that the festivities will begin from April 12.

However, in a recent interview with AajTak, Rahul Bhatt confirmed that the couple has indeed decided to change the date of their nuptials.

Rahul stated that Alia and Ranbir had earlier locked April 14 as their wedding date but they have decided to push it as the information was leaked to the media.

Security concerns are also one of the major reasons behind postponing the wedding, he said.

Rahul, however, added that the couple will surely tie the knot before April 20.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the couple is set to host not one, but two grand receptions for their industry colleagues in Mumbai.

It was earlier reported that Alia and Ranbir will also offer a langar at a Gurudwara after tying the knot. They will not be physically present at the Gurudwara, however, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple.

