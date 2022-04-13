Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot on April 14, confirms Riddhima Kapoor: 'Kal hai shaadi'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on Thursday (April 14) in Mumbai.

After weeks of rumours and speculation, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Wednesday finally confirmed the wedding date.

Riddhima was spotted with her mother Neetu Kapoor just recently. When the paps asked them about the wedding date, Riddhima replied, "Kal hai. Kal hai shaadi."

Several guests and family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, were spotted at the actor's residence Vastu as they arrived for the pre-wedding festivities.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

Interestingly, Ayan, who is Ranbir and Alia's close friend, today unveiled a sneak peek of the couple's love song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings.

'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:32 PM IST