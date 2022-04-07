Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to jet off to THIS destination for honeymoon? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has created quite a buzz on social media platforms. According to several media reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot this month in Mumbai.

However, the couple hasn't announced anything about their wedding yet officially.

According to a report in India Today, Ranbir and Alia have decided to go abroad for their honeymoon. They will be flying to South Africa.

They had celebrated New Year 2022 in South Africa and a source close to the news publication informed that the actors are planning to visit the destination again post their marriage.

It was earlier reported that after getting hitched to Alia, Ranbir will begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna. At the same time, he will be shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia will be jetting off to the USA to begin shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge on April 17 at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:26 PM IST