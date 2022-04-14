Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to have their ‘pheras’ at 2 pm today at Vastu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday. The couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14, Thursday.

As per a report by ETimes, Alia and Ranbir will become man and wife at 2 pm today.

As per IANS, the baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

Ranbir had moved to Vastu from the ancestral home of the Kapoors in Chembur in 2016, while Alia had rented a flat on a different floor.

Post the mehendi ceremony, Neetu Kapoor was asked to comment about her daughter-in-law Alia, to which she replied, "Mai kya bolu uske baare mein (What do I say about her). She is the best. God bless them, really," while Riddhima added, "Bohot cute hai yaar, doll jaisi hai (She is very cute, like a doll)."

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Interestingly, Ayan, who is Ranbir and Alia's close friend, unveiled a sneak peek of the couple's love song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings.

'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Alia and Ranbir made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:05 AM IST