Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's new home to have a room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been pushed several times now owing to the pandemic and the death of the former's father, the iconic actor Rishi Kapoor, the lovebirds are leaving no stone unturned to get their new home ready before the marriage.

The work of their new abode in Chembur is going on in full swing, and the couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, is often spotted visiting the site to overlook the construction.

While not much has been revealed about the project yet, a report in India Today stated that Alia and Ranbir's new home will have a special room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor.

The report quoted a source saying that it was Rishi Kapoor's dream to see Ranbir and Alia married, but fate had different plans for them. The Kapoor family has reportedly preserved each and every memory of the late actor, including a bookshelf, his favourite chair, and other things that were dear to him. All these things will be kept in the special room that is being designed to hold Rishi's memories.

ALSO READ Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say on her wedding date with Ranbir Kapoor

The source also said that Neetu Kapoor has been actively chipping in her inputs to incorporate their family traditions in the new property as well, just like it was in their bungalow KrishnaRaj.

Recently, Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor, along with other family members and close friends, attended the special screening of 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which is Rishi Kapoor's last film.

Post the screening, the young couple also enjoyed a cosy dinner date in the city.

Ranbir and Alia have remained tightlipped over their wedding date, even as reports of their marriage have been doing the rounds since a couple of years now.

Alia had recently said that she was already married to Ranbir in her head, and that it doesn't matter to them when they tie the knot, as long as they are together and very much in love.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:27 AM IST