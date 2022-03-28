Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Rima Jain spills the beans; says 'It will happen, but...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's impending wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

Time and again, rumour mills have gone abuzz with several portals presenting numerous speculations surrounding the couple's marriage plans.

Well, Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain has now spilled the beans on the preparations for the much-awaited wedding, which was recently reported to be held in April.

Rima told Pinkvilla that the couple is definitely set to tie the knot, but when will that happen is not known to her as well. She added that Ranbir and Alia will decide to get married and suddenly, the world will get to know.

Responding to the April wedding rumours, Rima shared that the family hasn't even prepared anything for the gala event.

A few days ago, Alia and Ranbir were spotted with a designer, sparking fresh rumours about their nuptials.

Recently, Alia had also stated that she was already married to Ranbir in her head.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, which is also the first film in which the actors will be seen sharing screen space. The fantasy-adventure trilogy is being shot and executed at a massive scale and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022, after a delay of almost two years.

Helmed by Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:21 PM IST