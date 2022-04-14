Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: From Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar, celebrities congratulate newlyweds

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance.

Bhatt, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram post the wedding.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," read the caption.

Meanwhile, from Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar, several celebrities congratulated the newlyweds.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Karan called Ranbir his "son-in-law".

"It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law😂❤️❤️❤️…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ," he captioned the post.

Katrina Kaif, who is Ranbir's ex-girlfriend, commented on Alia's post. She wrote, "Congratulations to you both. All the love and happiness."

"❤️❤️ Congratulations!!! So happy for you both. Health and Happiness forever 🧿♥️," commented Zoya Akhtar.

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ … you guys are what dreams are made of ♥️♥️♥️♥️ 🧿🧿🧿🧿," commented Neha Dhupia.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:23 PM IST