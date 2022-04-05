Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to host wedding reception towards the end of April in Mumbai - check out the guest list

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly tie the knot this month in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. It was recently reported that Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he has expressed his desire to see Alia get married soon.

According to a report in India Today, Ranbir and Alia will host a grand wedding reception towards the end of April in Mumbai.

A source told the news publication that the reception will be a lavish affair and Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited.

For those unversed, last week, it was reported that the couple is all set to tie the knot at Ranbir's ancestral RK House. The venue and guest list have already been finalised by the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

Ranbir and Alia have, however, maintained complete silence over their wedding. The two have said that their fans will get to know when they finally get married, and that it has been on their minds for quite some time now.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:42 PM IST