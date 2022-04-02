Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married in April in same venue as Rishi and Neetu: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is once again in news owing to their impending wedding, and if reports are to be believed, the couple is actually set to tie the knot in April this year.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the venue and guest list has already been finalised by the Kapoors and the Bhatts. Interestingly, unlike their contemporaries, Ranbir and Alia will give a miss to the destination wedding trend, and have instead decided to get married at the former's ancestral RK House.

This the same venue where Ranbir's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had married in 1980.

The report also stated that while it is confirm about the wedding taking place in April, the dates have not been locked yet. The Kapoors are keen on an April-end date, while the Bhatts reportedly want to prepone it due to Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan's health issues.

However, guests have been asked to keep their schedules free from the second week of April.

The guest list reportedly comprises of 450 names and the preparations are being overlooked by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

Ranbir and Alia have, however, maintained complete silence over their wedding. The two have said that their fans will get to know when they finally get married, and that it has been on their minds for quite some time now.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's much-hyped 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

