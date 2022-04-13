Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja, Rahul arrive at Vastu; see photos

The pre-wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun and the couple is all set to tie the knot in Mumbai this week.

Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and aunt Rima Jain were seen arriving at Vastu on Wednesday afternoon. Ranbir and Alia's good friend Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were also spotted by the paparazzi stationed outside.

Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, sister Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt also arrived at Vastu. They were all decked up in traditional outfits.

Take a look a their photos here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia's Mehendi will be followed by a sangeet ceremony on April 14 and the nuptials will finally take place on April 15.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 03:59 PM IST