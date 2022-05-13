Ram Gopal Varma impressed with 'Dhaakad' trailer; calls Kangana a mix of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan

Even as 'Dhaakad' inches closer to its release date, the film continues to rake up the surprise of industry folks. The latest to be regaled by the beauty of Dhaakad and its action is celebrated filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

After the launch of the film’s second trailer this week, RGV could barely contain his excitement over the film as he tweeted, “Ohhhhhhh F…CKKKK #kanganaRanaut is looking @iTIGERSHROFF plus @iHrithik multiplied by 10 (Sic.)”

Action in Bollywood is traditionally considered a male dominated arena but leading lady Kangana Ranaut makes the masterful switch into the genre with her brilliant stunts and slick moves.

The actress is shifting gears for herself and her contemporaries, by setting an example that women action films can be done on a lavish scale as well.

The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, is garnering a soaring response from masses who are seeing this as one of the most enticing visual spectacles to come out of Bollywood in recent times.

The industry is waiting with bated breath to see how the power packed film will change the dynamics of how action movies will be done in the industry here on.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:17 PM IST