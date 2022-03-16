Ram Charan wishes for peace to be restored in Ukraine, says 'it is one of the best countries he has filmed in'

During the promotions of 'RRR' which is all set to release on March 25 in theatres, megastar Ram Charan opined on the current state of affairs in Ukraine.

With all kindness, he stated that Ukraine is one of the best countries he has filmed in so far. As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan contacted his security-in-charge from Ukraine to check on his safety. He learnt that the security in-charge’s 85-year-old father is walking around with a gun and is on the streets.

The 'RRR' star said, "The least I can do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserve to go through this. I hope peace is restored."

Ram Charan has time and again proved that he is there for the people of the country and his fans across the world. Even during COVID-19 outbreak, he stepped up with several initiatives and helped a lot of families.

ALSO READ 'RRR' new poster features a bloody Jr NTR and an intense Ram Charan in cop avatar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:50 PM IST