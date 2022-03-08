Rajkummar Rao shares an emotional post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary: ‘I’ll always try and make you proud’

On his mother’s sixth death anniversary, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared an emotional post remembering her.

Sharing a picture from his wedding with Patralekhaa, Rajkummar can be seen blowing a kiss to his mother’s photo frame, he captioned it as, “It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.”

Patralekhaa commented, “She’s looking upon you.”

For those unversed, Rajkummar lost his mother in 2016. It was while shooting for ‘Newton’ that Rajkummar got to know about his mother’s demise.

Meanwhile on work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of 'Badhaai Do' which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie is based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage.

Apart from this, Rajkummar will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s untitled movie which will be a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.

He will also be seen opposite Sanya Malhotra in 'HIT - The First Case'.

The mystery thriller is the remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same.

'HIT', which stands for Homicide Intervention Team - tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Besides that, Rao's forthcoming movies include Netflix Original 'Monica, O My Darling', Dharma Productions' 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' and Anubhav Sinha's social drama 'Bheed'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:42 PM IST