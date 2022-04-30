Radhika Madan Birthday Special: Fashionable looks of the 'Angrezi Medium' actress

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan will celebrate her 27th birthday on Sunday.

Hailing from Delhi, Radhika started her career by making her acting debut in the daily soap opera 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' that aired for one and a half year. She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 8) in 2015.

After trying her stint on television, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama 'Pataakha', alongside Sanya Malhotra.

However, it was her role as the late Irrfan Khan's daughter in 'Angrezi Medium' (2020) that grabbed the audience's attention. She was appreciated by viewers and critics for effortlessly slipping into the skin of her character in the film.

Apart from her acting chops, Radhika has also been winning hearts with her envious sartorial choices. The actress is a true-blue fashionista and her social media handle is too good to be missed.

Here are some of the most fashionable looks of Radhika:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:49 PM IST