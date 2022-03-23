Radhika Madan begins shooting for Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa'

Sudhanshu Saria commenced the shoot of 'Sanaa' with his star cast comprising Radhika Madan, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.

The filmmaker dropped a gripping video that announces the start of the film’s schedule in Mumbai. The video captures spectators as they blurt out their judgemental notions about the female-fronted film's theme on set. In response, the filmmaker and the lead actress fix them in a stare with a silence that says the film will speak for itself.

After dropping a series of fun colour-coordinated pictures, team 'Sanaa' has scaled up the anticipation around the Radhika Madan-starrer with a video that speaks volumes without revealing much.

The National Award-winning director is donning multiple hats as producer, director and writer for the film.

Sudhanshu Saria says, "Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldn’t have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of 'Sanaa'. Ever since we announced this film, I've been asked about its theme and who this character is but I’d rather the film answer for itself. We've managed to secure a brilliant cast along with the best technicians in the industry — I can’t wait to share what we accomplish together."

Radhika Madan says, "Nothing beats the excitement on the first day of shoot for me. Sudhanshu has stitched together a beautiful canvas with all the right elements and we can’t begin to start painting. All I can say is, be prepared to abandon any preconceived notions you have about it."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, 'Sanaa' is now filming.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:35 AM IST