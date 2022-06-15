e-Paper Get App

Radhika Apte to return to Marathi cinema after 8 years? Watch leaked video from 'Medium Spicy'

Mohit Takalkar is set to make his directorial debut in Marathi cinema with 'Medium Spicy'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
Currently, there is a lot of buzz about the Marathi movie 'Medium Spicy'. The film, starring Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe, is now again in the spotlight, due to a leaked scene from the film. And what is special in the scene is that, fans get to see a glimpse of Radhika Apte.

In the leaked clip, Lalit and Radhika can be seen sitting and chatting in a hotel.

It is to be noted that Radhika is going to be a part of a Marathi film after eight long years. A little bird tells us that it is because the film's director Mohit Takalkar, a well-known playwright, and Radhika have previously worked together in Marathi plays.

For the uninitiated, Mohit Takalkar is set to make his directorial debut in Marathi cinema with 'Medium Spicy'. It is being produced by Vidhi Kasliwal, a serious player in Marathi cinema.

The team of 'Medium Spicy'

Presented by Landmarc Films, written by Irawati Karnik, the much-awaited film 'Medium Spicy' talks about balancing things to find a middle ground in life. It will be released all over Maharashtra on June 17. Friday.

