'Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do': Terence Lewis reacts to rumours of dating Nora Fatehi

Dance guru and ace choreographer Terence Lewis recently reacted to reports of dating actress Nora Fatehi.

For those unversed, Terence and Nora were seen together as judges on 'India's Best Dancer' season 2. Their on-screen chemistry and dance performances received a lot of love from their fans.

Now, during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Terence denied the rumours of them dating. He praised Nora as a free-spirited person and also said that they are very good friends.

Asked if he and Nora were ever in a relationship, Terence jokingly said, "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera."

He added, "We are very good friends. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also."

It may be mentioned that Nora has been previously linked to singer Guru Randhawa, with whom she has collaborated on multiple songs, including 'Dance Meri Rani' and 'Naach Meri Rani.'

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:53 PM IST