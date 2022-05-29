Raashii Khanna starts dubbing for Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi', calls it a 'special project'

Actress Raashii Khanna, who has been quite occupied with her professional commitments, took to her Instagram to share a special news with her fans.

The actress shared a picture of herself from a dubbing studio and announced that she has started shooting for 'Farzi'. Raashii will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the OTT project, and considers it to be a special one.

The picture shared by Raashii gives a slight sneak peak into her look from the project. Raashii looks elegant and this sneak peak has just elevated the excitement amongst the fans.

Well, as excited as the audience is, seems Raashii too cannot hold her excitement. She wrote along with the picture, "Started dubbing for this really special project that I can't wait for you guys to watch!- Farzi".

Raashii Khanna, who is now paving her way to stardom in Bollywood, has her B-town debut 'Yodha' in line along with 'Farzi' and other regional projects. The actress has also been occupied shooting for songs, making it sure that her fans are entertained thoroughly.