Raashii Khanna shoots for 'Yodha' in her hometown Delhi

On a roll with back to back shoot schedules for her upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna is running around the clock, juggling cities on a sleepless schedule. After wrapping night shift schedule in Chennai for 'Sardar', Raashii has now begun day shifts for Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' in Delhi.

Hailing from Delhi, Raashii is shooting in her hometown for her Bollywood film debut 'Yodha', in which she will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra.

Announcing the same, Raashii took to her social media saying, "Haven't slept in some countless hours... Just remember shooting night shifts for #Sardar in Chennai and now in Delhi starting the day shift for #Yodha... Quite zoned out but such is an actors life!"

Recently, Raashii Khanna made her mark with an intriguing and impressive performance as a psychopath in her digital debut 'Rudra' alongwith Ajay Devgn.

Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK, of 'The Family Man' fame, alongwith Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, making for a stellar team.

She also recently wrapped the schedule of 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and has begun shooting for her upcoming film 'Sardar' with Karthi in Chennai.

In addition, Raashii also plays a pivotal part in Dhanush starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Raashii Khanna reveals why acting in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was a risk

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:19 PM IST