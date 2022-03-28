Raashii Khanna pens a heartfelt note as she wraps 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra

Having made a mark for herself in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries, Raashii Khanna is now making her Bollywood film debut with Dharma Productions' 'Yodha'.

The actress wrapped the film in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Raashii took to Instagram announcing the wrap with a series of pictures posing with the team of 'Yodha'. The actress penned a heartfelt note saying, "A dream too good to be true having worked with @dharmamovies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of #yodha - our labour of love - so special!"

She added, "It's a wrap and here I am with the two main yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing! Missed you @sidmalhotra. Thankyou for being a wonderful co-star."

Loading View on Instagram

With a busy schedule of back to back shoots for her upcoming projects, Raashii had been running around the clock, juggling cities on a sleepless routine.

Hailing from Delhi, Raashii shot in her hometown for 'Yodha', where she'd be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra.

Raashii recently made her mark with an intriguing and impressive performance as a psychopath in her digital debut 'Rudra' alongwith Ajay Devgn.

Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame, alongwith Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, making for a stellar team.

Raashii's upcoming projects also include 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya and 'Sardar' with Karthi.

In addition, Raashii also plays a pivotal part in Dhanush starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Raashii Khanna reveals why acting in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was a risk

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:52 PM IST