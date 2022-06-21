Raashii Khanna opens up on her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor in 'Farzi': 'I was very comfortable working with him'

Actress Raashii Khanna who celebrated eight years in the entertainment industry on June 20, surprised her fans with an Instagram live session and expressed her gratitude to them for showering continuous love and support.

The actress responded to various questions posted by fans about her upcoming projects. She also revealed details about her upcoming series ‘Farzi’ and her bond with co-actor Shahid Kapoor.

Raashii mentioned how Shahid is extremely grounded and she was very comfortable working with him. She also spoke about how he is a very fun-loving person and always makes everyone around him feel like he is a normal boy.

The actress revealed that she is currently dubbing for the project, and is extremely excited for the audience to witness it. Raashii said that the project has amazing people, giving a special mention to Rajan and DK.

Talking more about Shahid, she mentioned how she had once called him and told him that she really liked his work in the series.

Talking about the bond with the actor, she expressed how she loved the chemistry between herself and Shahid.

Opening up about her upcoming movie 'Yodha', Raashii shared, "I think we almost completed the talky part and the songs are left and I am really looking forward to the songs. I think songs are a really important part and I am really looking forward to shoot for songs with Sid."

