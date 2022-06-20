e-Paper Get App

Raashii Khanna completes 8 years in film indusrty, shares a special message for fans - watch video

Raashii took it to her Instagram account and posted a cute video along with an announcement

Monday, June 20, 2022
Actress Raashii Khanna on Monday celebrated eight years in the entertainment industry. Raashii stated her career with the Telugu film 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' which released in 2014.

Fans have been showering love on the actress for the past eight years and now they are in for a surprise as Raashii took it to her Instagram account and posted a cute video along with an announcement.

The actress wrote, “It’s been an incredible journey of eight years that I could not have survived without your constant love and support. Thank you for always being there! Your love means the world to me! So tune in at 6 PM onto my Instagram for a special surprise.”

After eight years of ruling the south cinema, Raashii has paved a way for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry as well. The actress is all set to make her debut with Karan Johar's action thriller 'Yodha' alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

Apart from this, the actor has already worked with Ajay Devgn in the series 'Rudra' and is now soon going to start working on 'Farzi' alongside Shahid Kapoor.

article-image

