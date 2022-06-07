R Madhavan, Sarita share throwback pictures on 23rd wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje completed 23 years of marriage on Tuesday. On the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary, Madhavan shared a throwback picture of them together on his social media handle.

"How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started... Happy anniversary wifey.. " captioned the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor on his Instagram account.

In the vintage picture, Madhavan can be seen sporting a charming smile, decked up in a suit and tie while his wife Sarita has ethnic wear on, with a subtle smile on her face. Both seem to be quite happy in the picture.

Sarita also took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt post on their anniversary, reminiscing the old days. She shared a 'Then' and 'Now' picture of Madhavan and herself on her social media handle.

"23 yrs of togetherness. Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love." captioned Sarita on her Instagram handle with lots of emojis.

One image dates back to the days when Madhavan and Sarita were younger whereas the other one depicts a most recent picture. However, both the pictures share one similarity, which is the two lovebirds can be seen in all smiles.

Madhavan and Sarita tied the knot on June 7 1999 after dating for 8 long years.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Madhavan is geared up for his next biographical drama film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' which will hit the theatres on July 1, this year. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based upon the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan. Besides acting in the film, Madhavan has also written and directed it.

Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are a part of the movie as well. Madhavan's directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.