R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' clocks 7 years; filmmaker Aanand L Rai says 'I am humbled'

Aanand L Rai’s massive blockbuster 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completed 7 years today. The romantic comedy starred R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in titular roles and had fans rolling with laughter and emotionally engaged with its sharp dialogues and strong story.

A sequel to the 2011 blockbuster, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' is still considered a cult in Bollywood pop-culture.

Speaking about the film completing 7 years, filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, "It's great to see that 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' has amazing re-watch value. I'm humbled and grateful for all the love that this film has continued to receive through the years."

With its incredible plots and mixed bag of emotions, the film had all the makings of a spectacular family entertainer. Juxtaposing a shy, geeky boy with a rowdy, talkative girl, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' was pure, unadulterated entertainment that kept the audience hooked.

With elements of comedy, romance and tension, the storyline written by Himanshu Sharma was tight, fast-paced and full of interesting twists and turns.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:05 PM IST