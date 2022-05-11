Pt Shivkumar Sharma Funeral Pics: Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and others in attendance

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who passed away at the age of 84 following a cardiac failure on Tuesday, will be accorded a funeral with full state honours on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision while condoling the demise of Sharma.

The last rites shall be performed at the Vile Parle crematorium at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Sharma's mortal remains have now been kept at his Juhu residence to enable people and music lovers pay their last respects to the departed music legend.

Top composers, singers and other personalities from the world of music have mourned the passing away of Sharma, terming it as the "end of an era".

Various celebrities and politicians poured in to pay their tribute to the late legend. Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving with Jaya Bachchan to be by the side of the bereaved family.

Also in attendance were Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Music composer and percussionist Taufiq Qureshi and music director Roopkumar Rathod were also present at the funeral.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:34 PM IST