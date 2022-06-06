e-Paper Get App

Producer Pragya Kapoor and her NGO clean 3000 kg waste on World Environment Day

The team held five clean-up drives in Maharashtra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Environmentalist Pragya Kapoor has been one of the strong voices advocating lifestyle changes to make a positive difference to the environment. This year, she spent World Environment Day with members of her NGO, Ek Saath Foundation.

Speaking about the clean-up drives held on June 5, environmentalist and producer Pragya Kapoor said, “I would like to thank everyone who showed up to help the clean-up drives. There was great energy in the air to get as much work done as possible and nothing but that got us to remove the massive amount of waste. While World Environment Day is over, I hope that we keep this sense of enthusiasm alive and continue contributing towards making the world a better place to live in.”

Ek Saath Foundation held five clean-up drives in Maharashtra spanning over three days and collectively managed to declutter over 3,000 kg of garbage across Gondia and Mumbai in Maharashtra. Three drives were held in Gondia while Ek Saath Foundation volunteers were seen at Carter Road beach over the past two days cleaning up the plastic waste.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodProducer Pragya Kapoor and her NGO clean 3000 kg waste on World Environment Day

RECENT STORIES

India v SA T20: Cricketer Rishabh Pant relishes coming out of bio-bubble

India v SA T20: Cricketer Rishabh Pant relishes coming out of bio-bubble

Kanpur violence: UP Police releases posters of 40 rioters

Kanpur violence: UP Police releases posters of 40 rioters

Mumbai: Man loses savings of Rs 11 lakh in cyber-fraud

Mumbai: Man loses savings of Rs 11 lakh in cyber-fraud

'Hindi language of underdeveloped states, will reduce Tamils to shudras': DMK MP TKS Elangovan

'Hindi language of underdeveloped states, will reduce Tamils to shudras': DMK MP TKS Elangovan

UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo reduces mum to tears after Portugal hammer Switzerland 4-0

UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo reduces mum to tears after Portugal hammer Switzerland 4-0