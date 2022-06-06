Producer Pragya Kapoor and her NGO clean 3000 kg waste on World Environment Day

Environmentalist Pragya Kapoor has been one of the strong voices advocating lifestyle changes to make a positive difference to the environment. This year, she spent World Environment Day with members of her NGO, Ek Saath Foundation.

Speaking about the clean-up drives held on June 5, environmentalist and producer Pragya Kapoor said, “I would like to thank everyone who showed up to help the clean-up drives. There was great energy in the air to get as much work done as possible and nothing but that got us to remove the massive amount of waste. While World Environment Day is over, I hope that we keep this sense of enthusiasm alive and continue contributing towards making the world a better place to live in.”

Ek Saath Foundation held five clean-up drives in Maharashtra spanning over three days and collectively managed to declutter over 3,000 kg of garbage across Gondia and Mumbai in Maharashtra. Three drives were held in Gondia while Ek Saath Foundation volunteers were seen at Carter Road beach over the past two days cleaning up the plastic waste.