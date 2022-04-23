Producer Neeraj Pandey elated as 'Operation Romeo' receives love from college students across the country

Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks’ 'Operation Romeo' has hit screens today and it’s already quite popular with the in-crowd of the country.

Recently, the makers of the film organised special pre-release screenings for college students in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. And the film was received with a great fan frenzy.

'Operation Romeo' highlights the menace of moral policing and the purpose behind these special screenings was to showcase the film to those who would relate the most with it – the youth of our nation. The film was greeted with positive reviews and was liked by the viewers across screenings held for students of Thakur College (Mumbai), Usha Pravin Gandhi College (Mumbai), D.Y. Patil University (Pune), L.J. College (Ahmedabad) and PDPU University (Gandhinagar).

Speaking about the positive response to the film, presenter Neeraj Pandey said, “'Operation Romeo' delivers a specific message on the age-old problem of moral policing in our country. The college students identified this exact message and were able to relate to the menace that it has always been! We are pleased that the film has been received so well by the viewers."

Commenting on 'Operation Romeo' being greeted with a positive response by the youth of the country, director Shashant Shah said, “It’s a great feeling when the vision you want to bring alive on the canvas is received with the same intention you had going into the film! We are happy that the college students could not only relate to the film, but recognised the urgency behind a film like Operation Romeo.”

Starring Bhumika Chawla, Sharad Kelkar, Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto and Kishor Kadam. Reliance Entertainment & Neeraj Pandey present a Friday Filmworks Production, Operation Romeo, produced by Shital Bhatia & Reliance Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:48 PM IST