'Problem hoti hai jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho': Neetu Kapoor on how son Ranbir balances relationships after wedding with Alia Bhatt

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which is all set to release on June 24.

As the film revolves around marriage and divorce, the actress was asked during one of her recent interviews about how her son Ranbir Kapoor is balancing his relationships after tying the knot with Alia Bhatt.

Neetu can’t get enough of sharing how happy she is that Ranbir is now a married man, and that Alia is her daughter-in-law.

According to Indian Express, Neetu shared her relationship with Alia will be be the same as it was for her and her mother-in-law. She called the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress a 'lovely, beautiful, simple and uncorrupted human being'.

"I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that’s when the mother feels," she added.

When asked if she gives any marital advice to Ranbir or Alia, she said that these days nobody listens to you and it is better to stay away from advising.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. They tied the knot in April 2022 in Mumbai.