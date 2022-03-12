Priyanka, Lara, Kareena react to Dia Mirza’s latest click of her son Avyaan

Bollywood actress and doting mom Dia Mirza recently posted a picture of her son Avyaan clicked by her.

She captioned it as, A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always 🐯🧿 Thank you for being ours 😍🌏Photo by Me Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane

The post invited several comments by Dia’s celebrity friends.

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta wrote, "Hello my little tiger baby!!!"

“God bless you pudding, commented Kareena Kapoor.

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who also welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy wrote, "hello baby!!"

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi prematurely on May 15, 2021 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

The 40-year-old actress and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

In an earlier clip, Dia Mirza thanked 2021 for making her mother and said that it was a year filled with incredible joy and a near death experience.

"It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don't last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day," she wrote.

On work front, Dia will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:41 PM IST