Priyanka Chopra speaks for the FIRST time about raising her daughter: 'As a new parent...'

It's been months since global actress and producer Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Apparently, the baby was due in April but arrived prematurely.

In a chat with YouTuber Lilly Singh, the former Miss World revealed what kind of a parent she wants to be for her baby girl.

She said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, and my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:46 AM IST