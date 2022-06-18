Priyanka Chopra is a proud wife as Jonas Brothers are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jonas Brothers are amongst the many notable personalities to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. The trio - Joe, Kevin and Nick will receive a collective star in the music and recording category.

Nick Jonas’ proud wife and actress Priyanka Chopra congratulated for the same on her Instagram stories. Priyanka wrote: "Congratulations @nickjonas!! So proud of you! Let's go @kevinjonas @joejonas @jonasbrothers @hwdwalkoffame."

Besides the Jonas Brothers, the category also includes a posthumous star for Jenni Rivera and stars for Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton, and Charlie Wilson.

According to Variety, the selections were announced by radio host Ellen K, the chair of the Chamber's Walk of Fame selection panel, on Friday. The selection panel, which is made up of people with existing stars on the Walk of Fame, chose the honorees out of hundreds of people nominated for a star. Their selections were approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's board of directors on Wednesday.

Ceremony dates for the new selections were not announced. Star recipients must plan a ceremony after their selection, and the selection expires after two years. Star ceremonies are announced by the Walk of Fame committee ten days in advance of their performance.

Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Jonas treats fans with the latest picture of daughter Malti Marie