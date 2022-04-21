Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter’s name ‘Malti Marie’ is a tribute to their mothers – find out how

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In January this year, the couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child via surrogacy.

American entertainment website TMZ, which has obtained the birth certificate of the baby, said the couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Interestingly, their daughter’s name is a tribute to their mothers Dr Madhumalti Chopra and Denise Marie Miller Jonas.

Chopra Jonas, 39, tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

