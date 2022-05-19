Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar spills the beans on her gruelling prep for the Akshay Kumar-starrer

Manushi Chhillar is all set to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming historical 'Prithviraj'. She will play the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita and she reveals that she went through a long and hectic preparation schedule in which she brushed up on her classical dancing skills, learnt horse riding, even archery and swordsmanship.

Manushi reveals, “The preparation schedule for me was long and intense. Adi sir and my director Dr. Chandraprakash ji wanted me to go through the drill before I even gave my first shot and, looking back, I’m thankful that I put in the hard work. I’m a trained classical dancer and this film made me brush up my dancing skills because I have three songs in the film! I had to nail the choreography, especially in 'Hadd Kar De'. It is a beautiful Holi song and it needed me to be precise and also exhibit the fact that I could dance well. I hope that I have been able to show people that I’m a hardworking actor who is seeking perfection from my first film.”

She adds, “I have miles to go and lots to learn but my eyes are on the prize. I had to also pick up some interesting skill sets like archery and horse-riding! I have to admit that I had a lot of fun learning these. I have learned horse riding as a kid because my father used to take me and my siblings for horse riding so I kind of knew the basics of it but I never had to hold the reign or gallop with the horse. I have a horse riding sequence however I am sitting behind sir. So, it was interesting to do that sequence. I’m a student of art. So, every day was special on the sets of the film because I could learn so much and return the next day, hungry for more.”

'Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. Manushi’s launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:54 PM IST