Prithviraj: Karni Sena demands makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer to change its name, threatens to stall release in Rajasthan

With just two weeks away from release, Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated 'Prithviraj' has landed into trouble after the fringe group Karni Sena demanded a change in its name.

According to a report in Times of India, the Karni Sena has asked the makers to change the name 'Prithviraj' to 'Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan'.

A spokesperson of the fringe group informed the news portal that they had spoken to the CEO of Yash Raj Films, which is bankrolling the Akshay Kumar-starrer and that they have agreed to accept the demand.

However, no official statement has been released by YRF in this regard so far.

The Karni Sena has also warned of serious consequences if their demands are not met. The spokesperson said that if their demands are not fulfilled then they will not allow the release of 'Prithviraj' in Rajasthan.

"We have already warned the exhibitors of Rajasthan about the same. If the title of the film does not change to 'Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan', we will not allow them to show the film in Rajasthan," he said.

Meanwhile, 'Prithviraj' is touted to be YRF's very first historical drama, and it will see Akshay step into the shoes of the mighty ruler. Manushi Chhillar is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with the film, and she will be seen essaying the role of Princess Sanyogita, the wife of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Besides, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

'Prithviraj' is set to hit the silver screens on June 3.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:07 AM IST