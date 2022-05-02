'Prithviraj' director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi says he 'waited for 18 years with the story' before turning it into a film

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s hugely awaited next, 'Prithviraj', is being directed by noted filmmaker and historian Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director admits that he lived with this story for 18 years before deciding to make it into a big screen entertainer with YRF's Aditya Chopra.

Chandraprakash reveals, “'Prithviraj' is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, 'Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times.”

He adds, “I read many books on his life to ensure that we are doing justice to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in our film. Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and film-maker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life.”

Besides Akshay, 'Prithviraj' will also star Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

The film will release worldwide on June 3, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022