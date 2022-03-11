'Prep getting hard and intense’: Anushka Sharma shares video of her 'Chakda Xpress' cricket practice

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is sweating it out for 2-3 hours, six days a week, to convincingly play the role of a cricketer in the much-hyped 'Chakda Xpress'.

She took to her social media to give a glimpse of her prep session which she calls ‘hard and intense’. Anushka is currently working to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami for this film.

Anushka posted a video of her cricket practice at the nets and captioned it “Get-Sweat-Go! 🏏 #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days 🎬”.

Anushka is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated woman cricketer Jhulan.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career and also became the joint highest wicket-taker in women’s World Cup history at the ongoing ICC World Cup. Jhulan equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – 'Sultan', 'PK' and 'Sanju' - under her belt. She is leaving no stone unturned to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country. All efforts are being made to make the film a visual treat for audiences.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:41 AM IST