Preity Zinta reunites with Hrithik Roshan, thanks him for helping out with twins Gia and Jai on a long flight

Actress Preity Zinta penned an appreciation post for her 'Koi... Mil Gaya' co-star and 'true friend' Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to her official Instgaram account on Tuesday, the actress shared a selfie with Hrithik and thanked him for helping her out with her kids Gia and Jai on a long flight.

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart ❤️❤️ Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest 😍 From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together," she captioned her post.

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins – Jai and Gia through surrogacy in November 2021.

The actress has been away from the silver screen for several years. However, she is quite active on social media where she is often seen treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of herself and keeping her followers updated on her life.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity was last seen in the comedy film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:12 PM IST